32 discharged; 17 still on ventilator

MYSURU: As many as 32 victims of the Suluvadi temple poisoning incident including seven children were discharged from various hospitals in the city on Thursday.

“Today, 32 people were discharged from hospitals in the city. Yesterday we had discharged 21 patients and they were sent to their homes in department vehicles,” district surgeon of Chamarajanagar Raghuram Sarvegar told TNIE.

However, 17 victims are still in ICU and 20 are still on ventilator. “A majority of the patients on ventilator are experiencing intermediate syndrome which is common in the case of pesticide poisoning,” said Dr Vaidyanathan of Cauvery Hospital. “This happens when the traces of poison that are accumulated in fat cells are released slowly into the bloodstream,” he said.

According to him, one patient who was taken out of ventilator in his hospital had to be put back on ventilator when his condition deteriorated suddenly due to the intermediate syndrome.In Apollo Hospital also one person was put back on ventilator support after his condition started deteriorating.