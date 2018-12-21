Home States Karnataka

32 discharged; 17 still on ventilator

As many as 32 victims of the Suluvadi temple poisoning incident including seven children were discharged from various hospitals in the city on Thursday.

Published: 21st December 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Children after being discharged from hospital in Mysuru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As many as 32 victims of the Suluvadi temple poisoning incident including seven children were discharged from various hospitals in the city on Thursday.

“Today, 32 people were discharged from hospitals in the city. Yesterday we had discharged 21 patients and they were sent to their homes in department vehicles,” district surgeon of Chamarajanagar Raghuram Sarvegar told TNIE.

However, 17 victims are still in ICU and 20 are still on ventilator. “A majority of the patients on ventilator are experiencing intermediate syndrome which is common in the case of pesticide poisoning,” said Dr Vaidyanathan of Cauvery Hospital. “This happens when the traces of poison that are accumulated in fat cells are released slowly into the bloodstream,” he said.

According to him, one patient who was taken out of ventilator in his hospital had to be put back on ventilator when his condition deteriorated suddenly due to the intermediate syndrome.In Apollo Hospital also one person was put back on ventilator support after his condition started deteriorating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suluvadi temple poisoning incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp