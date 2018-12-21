Demonetised notes still appear in Koppal temple

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Despite elapse of more than two years after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, there appears to be no official instruction to temples as yet about disposal of banned notes. For instance, 100 demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 825 of Rs 500 denomination are kept under ‘seal’ since February 8, 2017 in Huligemma Devi temple near Koppal.

“These notes were found in the temple hundi and they are kept ‘sealed’ as there is no official instruction yet about their disposal,” temple chief executive officer C S Chandramouli told Express on Thursday.

As many as 11 demonetised notes of Rs 500 denomination were found when the hundi opened on December 19 this year. The hundi was opened for the first time this year on May 2 and five notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 31 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found. For the second time, the temple hundi was opened on May 28 and four notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 40 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found. There was five notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 29 notes of Rs 500 denomination on July 7 this year.

Subsequently, five notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 56 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in the temple hundi on September 27 whereas five notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and16 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found on November 3 this year, he added.