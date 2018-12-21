Gadag tank welcomes collared goose 

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: The birders of North Karnataka have rejoiced the arrival of a collared goose at Magadi Tank near Gadag.The lake, located about 26 km from Gadag, attracts thousands of Bar-headed geese every winter and this year close to 6,000 of them have arrived in the last two months.

This year, for the first time, a collared goose was spotted at Magadi Tank early this week. The bird has a green collar around its neck with the code X52 written in white.Bird experts point out that bird communities in Mongolia, Tibet and China use different coloured collars and rings to study migratory birds. This is the third such collared goose sighting in Karnataka in the last 10 years with other sightings being reported in Davangere and Mysuru.

“We were on a regular birding session at the lake. We were exited to see a large number of goose. Last year, due to drought and less water in Magadi tank, the number of birds had dipped. But this year, the glory of Magadi lake has once again returned with hundreds of goose flying around,” said Ameen Attar, a wildlife photographer.