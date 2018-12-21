CM Kumaraswamy says he will present budget in mid-February

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Announcing that his government will present the state budget in mid-February without waiting for the presentation of Union budget, CM Kumaraswamy said he will take a “crucial decision” with regard to farm loan waivers from both commercial and cooperative banks by making payments in four instalments.

The CM asserted that he would not take financial assistance from the Centre for the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme. A new agriculture policy is being worked out by the state government to prevent the 44 lakh farmers of Karnataka from falling into debt, he said, adding that he has decided to announce many other schemes for the benefit of farmers.

HDK promises to establish board to help Christians

HDK said a new board will be constituted for the welfare of Christians in the state. He also promised to allocate more funds for the welfare of the minority community and address their grievances. “I would like to announce that a Christian Development Board be constituted soon, elevating the current Christian Development Council, with an allocation of additional funds,” he said at a Christmas programme.

Ministers K J George, Sa Ra Mahesh and C S Putturaju, leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari and others were felicitated at the function. A plaque commemorating the golden jubilee year of BDBE was unveiled by the CM too.

Pandemonium at legislative assembly, council

Belagavi: Verbal clashes between opposition BJP and the ruling coalition stalled the proceedings in both the legislative assembly and council, forcing the adjournment of both the Houses for the day without transaction of any business. As soon as the proceedings began in the assembly, the BJP demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy apologise for his remarks on opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa and others. Kumaraswamy, however, refused. “Why should I apologise when I have not said anything unparliamentary. Many members of the opposition hurled unparliamentary words during a debate on drought. Let the Speaker expunge the objectionable part, following which I will apologise,’’ he said.