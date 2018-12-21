Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi skips cabinet meet, attends BJP dinner

Despite being in-charge minister of Belagavi, Jarkiholi did not attend the cabinet meeting which had  issues on the development of North Karnataka on its agenda.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:58 AM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Belagavi airport on Saturday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Skipping the crucial cabinet meeting held late on Wednesday night at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been at loggerheads with Congress bosses, attended  a dinner party here hosted by a BJP leader.

Despite being in-charge minister of Belagavi, Jarkiholi did not attend the cabinet meeting which had  issues on the development of North Karnataka on its agenda. The dinner was hosted at Sankam Hotel located enroute Soudha.

Congress leaders said it was a party hosted for several leaders and should not be politicised. “Many leaders from all parties were invited by MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath of BJP. Jarkiholi also was one of them,’’ they said.

While Jarkiholi headed to the party straight away, his cabinet colleagues like Jayamala, Puttarangashetty and Rajashekhar Patil  joined him after attending the cabinet meeting. According to sources, Congress plans to induct  Satish in place of Ramesh in the wake of the latter’s increasing closeness with BJP.

