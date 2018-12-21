School reopens, thanks to DDPI’s efforts

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MALLAPUR CAMP (LINGASUGUR): A defunct government school at a remote village in Raichur district is now abuzz with activity, thanks to the personal efforts made by an education officer. The school, which had shut its doors in August, started operating from December 18, and at least 4 kids have resumed studies.

Setting an example of a grassroots initiative, B K Nandanoor, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), got the government school in Mallapur working again after residents contacted him, requesting him to get the school reopened. The school was shut after a teacher was suspended and the students dropped out, even though a new teacher was deputed.Nandanoor swung into action at once on December 17. B K Nandanoor told The New Indian Express, “I read the admission list of the school and then set a target for visiting the students’ houses. I visited all the houses.” “No school should get closed in the district.”