State Congress leaders await RaGa’s nod for cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress is in a sticky situation with dissent all set to erupt yet again with or without a cabinet expansion. Senior leaders like KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and legislative party chief Siddaramaiah left for New Delhi on Thursday evening armed with a list of probables to be inducted into the ministry. While state leaders are said to be keen on the expansion, party insiders suggest that the decision now lies solely with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

“Siddaramaiah is strongly pushing for the expansion. He even reiterated the need to induct fresh faces into the cabinet in the recently held legislative party meet. But if Rahul Gandhi decides that we should wait till 2019 parliamentary polls, we will have no choice,” said a source. Dissenting MLAs deliberately gave the legislative party meeting called for by Siddaramaiah on Tuesday a miss, sending out a message loud and clear that they have had enough of the dillydallying.

Senior leaders of Karnataka, who arrived in New Delhi, met AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal The scheduled meeting with Rahul Gandhi was postponed for a day.

Congress leaders from Karnataka will hold the first round of talks with Venugopal under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge. “It is a Catch-22 situation for us. There will be a rebellion if the cabinet is expanded and even if it isn’t. Expansion is the need of the hour,” said another Congress office-bearer.