Home States Karnataka

State Congress leaders await RaGa’s nod for cabinet expansion

Congress leaders from Karnataka will hold the first round of talks with Venugopal under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress is in a sticky situation with dissent all set to erupt yet again with or without a cabinet expansion. Senior leaders like KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and legislative party chief Siddaramaiah left for New Delhi on Thursday evening armed with a list of probables to be inducted into the ministry. While state leaders are said to be keen on the expansion, party insiders suggest that the decision now lies solely with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

“Siddaramaiah is strongly pushing for the expansion. He even reiterated the need to induct fresh faces into the cabinet in the recently held legislative party meet. But if Rahul Gandhi decides that we should wait till 2019 parliamentary polls, we will have no choice,” said a source. Dissenting MLAs deliberately gave the legislative party meeting called for by Siddaramaiah on Tuesday a miss, sending out a message loud and clear that they have had enough of the dillydallying.

Senior leaders of Karnataka, who arrived in New Delhi, met AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal The scheduled meeting with Rahul Gandhi was postponed for a day.  
Congress leaders from Karnataka will hold the first round of talks with Venugopal under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge. “It is a Catch-22 situation for us. There will be a rebellion if the cabinet is expanded and even if it isn’t. Expansion is the need of the hour,” said another Congress office-bearer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress cabinet expansion Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp