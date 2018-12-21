Students ‘forced’ to buy T-shirts with state flag photos

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: A section of schools in the city have made it mandatory for students to buy T-shirts with picture of state flag to wear during the upcoming All India Kannada Literary Meet.Students of 18 schools have been invited for the meet and they are made to wear same T-shirts. The sale of T-shirts is expected to commence soon. This move of the authorities has annoyed the parents of students. As there is no option left, they are forced to buy the T-shirts.

“Though `200 being demanded by the school managements is not a big amount, every year citing one or the other reason, they extract money from students. It will be good if the government takes steps to distribute t-shirts,” the parents say.The Block Education Officer admitted that an order has been sent to 18 schools to get t-shirts, but it has not made compulsory. “We will soon hold a meeting in this regard,” he added.