What our experts think

Only populism, little else

Any attempt to assess the performance of an incumbent government has two limitations. First, no reliable methodology is available to undertake such an assessment. Second, neither the public nor the media seem to be clear about what should be legitimately expected from the chief minister or ministers. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is often praised for holding regular Janatha Darshan (State-level public grievance meetings) but in reality huge turn-outs in such meetings should be seen as a measure of non-responsiveness of government machinery down the line. Much like its predecessors, the coalition government too has its share of populist schemes with impressive names. However, if one were to look for a programmatic vision nothing seems to exist.

— A Narayana,political analyst

Time running out for govt

Minimum government, bare-minimum governance. The Karnataka government’s work is indeed invisible to many of us Bangaloreans, forget those across the state - though a few ministers are indeed visible on social media! Here is a reality check.Accountability: 15 lives were lost to poisoned prasada a few days back; but, despite the appalling shortage of hospitals and ventilators to treat the people, it was business as usual for the government with even the Opposition staying silent.

Garbage: How much of the city’s waste is recycled? What policy and process has the government put in place to punish offenders, incentivise those who segregate waste and compost? Traffic: The city has seen more citizen activism per square kilometre than anywhere else in India, of those seeking viable public transport to decongest roads. It is unacceptable and intriguing why the government has not moved on getting suburban rail transport, while being quick to push unviable flyovers & projects where there have been no public consultations.

Plastic: Cities like Mumbai have said no to plastic. We too are supposed to have, but does anyone even know looking at the flimsies out in the open? A few good ministers, BBMP officials, and ward committees stand out for their commitment, but time is running out for the government. The people of Karnataka pinned their hopes on H D Kumaraswamy to deliver on governance; it is up to the coalition to not let their differences and politics mess up a state.

— Vasanthi Hariprakash,journalist and TedX speaker

Govt free of scams

A coalition government is the more natural form of government in a country with so many diverse political aspirations. Each coalition government is an opportunity to demonstrate the desirability of the coalition model. The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka has had to face continual attempts by the BJP to destabilize it, making it difficult for the ruling coalition to focus on its work. The discontent over missed ministerial berths and power struggles within the Congress have added to the difficulty.

In recent weeks, that is after the bypoll results, which were mostly in favour of the Congress and the JD(S), and the BJP defeat in three North Indian states, the coalition government is showing signs of settling down to the task of governance. The imminent allotment of the vacant ministerial berths might also help overcome the discontent within the Congress. The pre-poll promise of farm loan waivers hasn’t been realized fully, mostly owing to the identification checks required by the nationalized banks and the unwillingness of commercial banks to waive off the penal interest. The necessary co-operation among the cadre-level workers of the coalition partners is yet to be worked out in several constituencies. Several decisions taken at the ongoing Belgaum session show that the long-standing grievances of North Karnataka are being given a serious consideration. Several measures have been announced to decongest traffic and better handle solid waste management in Bengaluru. Finally, it bears mentioning that the government has been free of scams thus far.

— Chandan Gowda, writer and political commentator