Writers oppose move to start English medium in government schools
Following the announcement made by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the ongoing winter session at Belagavi, writers and academics held a meeting at Kannada Sahitya Parishad on Wednesday.
Published: 21st December 2018
BENGALURU: The government’s move to introduce English medium in government schools has received objection from the state’s litterateur community, which has threatened to launch a “Gokak kind of an agitation” across Karnataka if this is implemented.
Manu Baligar, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishad, said, “A delegation led by me will meet the CM in the next three-four days. Our objection is to making English a medium of instruction from the primary level.”
What Is Gokak Agitation?
The Gokak agitation, launched in the early 1980s, was the struggle for first-language status for Kannada in state-run schools in Karnataka. The agitation was named after V K Gokak, a Kannada litterateur, who led the agitation.