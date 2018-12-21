Writers oppose move to start English medium in government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government’s move to introduce English medium in government schools has received objection from the state’s litterateur community, which has threatened to launch a “Gokak kind of an agitation” across Karnataka if this is implemented.

Following the announcement made by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the ongoing winter session at Belagavi, writers and academics held a meeting at Kannada Sahitya Parishad on Wednesday.

Manu Baligar, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishad, said, “A delegation led by me will meet the CM in the next three-four days. Our objection is to making English a medium of instruction from the primary level.”

What Is Gokak Agitation?

The Gokak agitation, launched in the early 1980s, was the struggle for first-language status for Kannada in state-run schools in Karnataka. The agitation was named after V K Gokak, a Kannada litterateur, who led the agitation.