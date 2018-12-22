Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Four of family die after meal, three kids hospitalised

The family had supper as usual at 8.30 pm, but soon after, they started complaining of vomitting and stomach pain.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Officials collecting samples of Jowar flour and other things at Hulithotlu village in Chitradurga | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Close on the heels of the Sulvadi temple tragedy in Chamarajanagar district, four people of a family in Hulithotlu village of Hiriyur taluk died after having a meal of jowar balls and bean curry for dinner. Three children are being treated at a private hospital in Davangere. Police suspect that poor quality of the jowar flour, reportedly given by a neighbour, may have resulted in the deaths but are investigating the incident from all angles to establish whether there was any foul play.

The deceased are Chithappa (80), Shashidhar (40), Bhagyamma (35) and Hemalatha (30). Three others — Ajay Kumar (11), Mudduraj (13) and Sumalatha (10) — are being treated at SSIMS in Davangere where Mudduraj is said to be serious and put on ventilator support.

Close on the heels of the Sulvadi temple tragedy in Chamarajanagar district, four people of a family in Hulithotlu village of Hiriyur taluk died after having a meal of jowar balls and bean curry for dinner. Three children are being treated at a private hospital in Davangere. Police suspect that poor quality of the jowar flour, reportedly given by a neighbour, may have resulted in the deaths but are investigating the incident from all angles to establish whether there was any foul play.

The deceased are Chithappa (80), Shashidhar (40), Bhagyamma (35) and Hemalatha (30). Three others — Ajay Kumar (11), Mudduraj (13) and Sumalatha (10) — are being treated at SSIMS in Davangere where Mudduraj is said to be serious and put on ventilator support. Two others in the family, Chittappa’s wife Shanthamma, and Sadashiva, luckily survived as they had not consumed the food owing to ill health. Chithappa and his family used to work as daily wage labourers.

The family had supper as usual at 8.30 pm, but soon after, they started complaining of vomitting and stomach pain. All the seven were first taken in an ambulance to Guylalu PHC after which they were shifted to Hiriyur taluk hospital around 9 pm. However, due to non-availability of ventilators at the taluk hospital, all the patients were shifted to Chitradurga district hospital around 12 am where Chithappa succumbed. Sensing the severity of the issue, the patients were again shifted to Chigateri Hospital in Davagere, where Shashidhar and Bhagyamma died.

The remaining four were shifted to SSIMS Hospital for further treatment, where Hemalatha, the wife of Shashidhar, died. According to doctors at SSIMS, the condition of Mudduraj is serious while the other two children are stable.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Dr Arun M said preliminary investigation had revealed that sub-standard jowar flour was used to make the jowar balls which may have led to the deaths. The present of toxins or any other substances in the flour can be confirmed only after getting the FSL report, he said. The bodies of all the dead were handed over to relatives after the autopsy, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chamarajanagar district Sulvadi temple Hiriyur taluk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp