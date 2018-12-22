Congress shortlists nominees for boards and corporations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along with inducting new ministers into the Karnataka cabinet, the Congress on Friday is also said to have finalised the names of chiefs for 18 boards and corporations and seven parliamentary secretaries. First-time MLAs and senior MLCs of the party have been inducted into these posts in an attempt to stall them from joining any rebellion that may breakout over cabinet expansion.

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has been nominated as Deputy Chiarman of planning commission while Dr Ajay Singh will be the special representative for the government in New Delhi. Reacting to her party’s decision of making her a parliamentary secretary, Ramalinga Reddy’s Daughter and first time MLA Soumya Reddy told TNIE that she would not accept the post. “For seven months we have been waiting for my father to get a cabinet berth but this is very disappointing that such a senior leader has not been included. I will not accept the post the party is offering. My only request to the party is to induct my father into the cabinet,” she said.

NEW CHAIRPERSONS

Land army corporation: B K Sangameshwar , Food and civil supplies corporation: Narendra R , Forest Development corporation: B Narayan Rao, Road Development corporation: T Venkata Ramaniah, State Warehousing corporation: Dr Umesh Jadhav, Hatti Gold mines ltd: T Raghu Murthy, Silk industries corporation: SN Subbareddy, Urban water supply and drainage board: Yashwanthraygoud V Patil, Nagesh, Soaps and detergents ltd: BA Basavraj, KEONICS: B Shivanna, Dr BR Ambedkar development corporation: Narayanaswamy SN, Skill development corporation: Munirathna, Dr Babu Jagjeevan Ram LIDKAR: Prasad Abbayya, NW-KSRTC: Shivaram Hebbar, BMRTC: NA Haris, BDA: Somashekhar ST, KSSIDC: BS Suresh, Pollution control board: Dr K Sudhakar

Parliamentary secretaries

Sowmya Reddy

Anjali Nimbalkar

Ivan D’Souza

Mahantesh

Koujalagi

Roopa Shashidhar

V Govindaraj

Raghavendra Hitnal