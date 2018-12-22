Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Curtains down on ‘fruitful’ session

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced in the cabinet meeting during this session of shifting nine key offices to the region from Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd December 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition members stage a dharna in the well of the House alleging failure of the govt to tackle drought | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Compared to several legislature sessions organised in Belagavi starting from the first winter session of the state legislature in 2007, the 10-day winter session held for the past ten days is being described as the ‘most effective’ among all as serious discussions on many major issues pertaining to different parts of the state were held without major protests and disturbance both inside and outside houses.

For the first time in the last eight legislature sessions in Belagavi, the government has been able to take break-through decisions for the overall development of North-Karnataka. For a long time, people of this neglected region were demanding shifting of some of the important offices to different parts of North Karnataka, mainly to the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced in the cabinet meeting during this session of shifting nine key offices to the region from Bengaluru. Apart from holding legislature session for 10 days every year, none of activities were being organised in Suvarna Soudha for the last one decade.

The governments were under pressure for a long time to relocate offices from Bengaluru to the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in the backdrop of crores of money which was being spent on maintenance of the soudha. However, the government did not clarify on the places in North-Karnataka where the offices will be relocated, sources said, most of the offices except for one would be relocated at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

However, discussions on farm loan waiver were stalled by members of the opposition in the state assembly even as the Chief Minister tried to reassure them that his government would implement farm-loan waiver scheme effectively within a short span of time.  The chairman of Legislative Assembly described the session as satisfactory and fruitful while several members of the Opposition expressed regrets over, what they alleged, lack of seriousness by the government to hold winter sessions effectively in Belagavi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi North-Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp