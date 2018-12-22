Karnataka: Curtains down on ‘fruitful’ session

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Compared to several legislature sessions organised in Belagavi starting from the first winter session of the state legislature in 2007, the 10-day winter session held for the past ten days is being described as the ‘most effective’ among all as serious discussions on many major issues pertaining to different parts of the state were held without major protests and disturbance both inside and outside houses.

For the first time in the last eight legislature sessions in Belagavi, the government has been able to take break-through decisions for the overall development of North-Karnataka. For a long time, people of this neglected region were demanding shifting of some of the important offices to different parts of North Karnataka, mainly to the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced in the cabinet meeting during this session of shifting nine key offices to the region from Bengaluru. Apart from holding legislature session for 10 days every year, none of activities were being organised in Suvarna Soudha for the last one decade.

The governments were under pressure for a long time to relocate offices from Bengaluru to the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in the backdrop of crores of money which was being spent on maintenance of the soudha. However, the government did not clarify on the places in North-Karnataka where the offices will be relocated, sources said, most of the offices except for one would be relocated at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

However, discussions on farm loan waiver were stalled by members of the opposition in the state assembly even as the Chief Minister tried to reassure them that his government would implement farm-loan waiver scheme effectively within a short span of time. The chairman of Legislative Assembly described the session as satisfactory and fruitful while several members of the Opposition expressed regrets over, what they alleged, lack of seriousness by the government to hold winter sessions effectively in Belagavi.