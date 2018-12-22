Godowns raided in Tumakuru, areca nut worth Rs 12 crore seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Enforcement Wing of the Commercial Taxes department raided two godowns at Antharasanahalli Industrial Area at Tumakuru, and seized 4,670 quintals of areca nut worth about Rs 12 crore, stored without any valid documents. They collected tax and a penalty of Rs 72 lakh on the spot, and sealed a godown.

A team led by Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), South Zone, Nitesh Patil carried out the raid based on a specific tip-off. They raided the godowns at Antharasanahalli Industrial Area and found 4,670 quintals of areca nut stored in two godowns without any valid documents. “Name boards were not displayed at godowns and the workers and owners resisted the officers to enter the godown initially, stating that the godown is a rice mill and paddy is stored inside.

However, the officers entered the premises with valid authorisation to search the godowns and found huge quantity of areca nut stored inside without valid documents. Thus, one godown was sealed and the investigation is in progress,” MS Srikar, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Karnataka, said in a press release.

“The total tax and penalty involved is around Rs 1.20 crore for violation of storing the goods without valid documents and Rs 72 lakhs was collected on the spot. Since a large quantity of high-quality areca nut is grown in and around Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and other districts of Karnataka, the dealers are purchasing, transporting and storing the goods without valid documents and this is supplied to other parts of India. It is hereby informed that any transaction carried out without proper documents will be viewed seriously,” the release stated.