Gudageri police station is fifth best in country

The police station at Gudageri in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district has been ranked fifth among the 10 best police stations in India.

Published: 22nd December 2018

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: The police station at Gudageri in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district has been ranked fifth among the 10 best police stations in India. This year, Kalu police station in Rajasthan, has been ranked on top followed by Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Farakka in West Bengal and Nettapakkam in Puducherry.

The other police stations which figure on the list are Chopal in Himachal Pradesh, Lakheri in Rajasthan, Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu, Munsyari in Uttarakhand and Churchorem, Goa. The list was released on Friday by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh during the inaugural session of the DG&IGPs conference being held in Gujarat. The Home ministry’s Twitter handle also put out the rankings. The assessment was made by a team of the Union Home Ministry.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Sangeeta P said Gudageri is the first police station in state to get the top rank. “The assessment team visited the station on September 23 and checked for various parameters like infrastructure, detection of registered crime cases and friendly relations with the public. They visited only select stations which are doing well,” she told TNIE.

Sangeeta added, “There are many police stations in the district which are doing good in terms of crime detection and people-friendly policing. But they need to become more active to get noticed at the national level. In the coming days, the remaining stations will also take part in such competitions.”

Naveen I Jakkali, police inspector at Gudageri station, said, “There is a wrong notion among the public that police behave rudely. My intention is to ensure justice for the genuine affected people.”

Some Recent Cases Solved
A case of a girl going missing from a village was registered in October and was solved within a few days with the help of social media. A photo of the missing girl was shared on a social media application and the girl was traced to Andhra Pradesh. In the recent murder of the Gram Panchayat president at Chabbi, the four culprits were nabbed in six days. Their social media profile photo gave them away and they were nabbed from Mumbai.

