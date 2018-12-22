Home States Karnataka

High drama at Mysuru zilla panchayat after president, vice-president resign

Sultana also announced that she will also be stepping down as ZP member within a fortnight.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: High drama was witnessed at the zilla panchayat here on Friday after its president Nayeema Sultana and her deputy Nataraj announced resignation to their respective posts ahead of a meeting called in the day. While Sultana is yet to handover her resignation papers to the authorities concerned, Nataraj submitted the papers to the president in the presence of a section of members at the mini-hall in the panchayat building.

With this, the tenure of both Sultana and Nataraj in the top offices came to an end 30 months after holding the reins as part of an agreement reached between JD(S) and BJP in the local body in May 2016. While Sultana is from JD(S), Nataraj is from BJP.

Speaking to media, Sultana said, “I have resigned on my own will and was not under any pressure to do so. Moreover, I have completed 30 months in office and had initiated many developments works. However, it will not be appropriate to continue in power without paving way for others. Moreover, we will be belittled in the eyes of others if we continue to dither from stepping down as it’s not a child’s play to file the papers and withdraw later.”

Sultana also announced that she will also be stepping down as ZP member within a fortnight. Meanwhile, Nataraj said, “I have also submitted my resignation ... but only after ensuring that the regional party will not join hands with Congress, like in the case of Mysuru City Corporation. The same assurance has come from the party seniors, as the members here are totally against joining hands with the grand old party.”
Friday’s development caught many off-guard, especially the opposition Congress members who were waiting at the meeting hall for over one-and-a-half hours.

While the ZP president and vice-president were closeted with fellow members from their parties at the mini-hall in the first floor, the other members, mostly of Congress, were at the meeting hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD(S) BJP Nataraj Nayeema Sultana Zilla panchayat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp