High drama at Mysuru zilla panchayat after president, vice-president resign

By Express News Service

MYSURU: High drama was witnessed at the zilla panchayat here on Friday after its president Nayeema Sultana and her deputy Nataraj announced resignation to their respective posts ahead of a meeting called in the day. While Sultana is yet to handover her resignation papers to the authorities concerned, Nataraj submitted the papers to the president in the presence of a section of members at the mini-hall in the panchayat building.

With this, the tenure of both Sultana and Nataraj in the top offices came to an end 30 months after holding the reins as part of an agreement reached between JD(S) and BJP in the local body in May 2016. While Sultana is from JD(S), Nataraj is from BJP.

Speaking to media, Sultana said, “I have resigned on my own will and was not under any pressure to do so. Moreover, I have completed 30 months in office and had initiated many developments works. However, it will not be appropriate to continue in power without paving way for others. Moreover, we will be belittled in the eyes of others if we continue to dither from stepping down as it’s not a child’s play to file the papers and withdraw later.”

Sultana also announced that she will also be stepping down as ZP member within a fortnight. Meanwhile, Nataraj said, “I have also submitted my resignation ... but only after ensuring that the regional party will not join hands with Congress, like in the case of Mysuru City Corporation. The same assurance has come from the party seniors, as the members here are totally against joining hands with the grand old party.”

Friday’s development caught many off-guard, especially the opposition Congress members who were waiting at the meeting hall for over one-and-a-half hours.

While the ZP president and vice-president were closeted with fellow members from their parties at the mini-hall in the first floor, the other members, mostly of Congress, were at the meeting hall.