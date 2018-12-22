Home States Karnataka

Hoardings show Raichur BJP MLA flanked by rowdies

In a brazen display of nexus with rowdy elements, the BJP MLA from Raichur Urban has been featured with two history-sheeters on several flexes erected in the city on the eve of Christmas.

Published: 22nd December 2018

Poster showing images of (L-R) Sunny Ronald, Shivaraj Patil and Stevan Binny

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: In a brazen display of nexus with rowdy elements, the BJP MLA from Raichur Urban has been featured with two history-sheeters on several flexes erected in the city on the eve of Christmas.

The flexes, put up on arterial roads of Raichur city two days back, show MLA Shivaraj Patil with Sunny Ronald and Stevan Binny, both of whom are currently out on bail. Sunny and Binny were arrested a month back on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing the police during duty, during a gang war between two groups. The duo also allegedly threatened police.

The police arrested the two under IPC Section 307 and 353, along with other charges. They were accused of similar crimes in 2014. History sheets against Sunny and Binny were opened at Raichur West Police Station in 2017.

Patil told The New Indian Express that he is attending the Belagavi session, and is unaware of what is happening in the city. He, however, admitted that he is close to the two. “They are sons of BJP corporator and it is natural that they are close to me,” he said.

