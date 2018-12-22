Mysureans push for CBI probe into Ambidant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hearing a petition seeking a CBI probe into the Ambidant Ponzi scam to protect the interest of the public, the Karnataka HC on Friday ordered an emergent notice to the Home Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petitioners, Nafees Pasha and 19 others, majority of them from Udayagiri in Mysuru city, prayed before court to direct the Udayagiri police in Mysuru to transfer the case to the CBI, as the police were unable to investigate the multi-crore scam, which has spread to neighbouring states too.

They requested the court to issu directions to freeze the bank accounts of Ambidant Marketing Prvt Ltd and seize the passports of the accused directors.