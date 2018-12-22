Pregnant woman taken to hospital in livestock truck, delivers a boy

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A pregnant woman was transported from Madadakere PHC to District Hospital in a vehicle used for transporting sheep on Friday afternoon. Rangamma gave birth to a healthy boy and the condition of both the mother and child is said to be stable.

Even though there were a number of ambulances present none of them were available at Madadakere village, which prompted Rangama and her husband to use a goods vehicle to reach the District Hospital. Rangamma is a resident of Alghatta village.

Rangamma’s husband Mahalingappa said, “The ambulance was not available for three hours and the condition of my wife was deteriorating. As a last resort, we used the vehicle used for transporting sheep to shift her to the District Hospital.”

However, District Health Officer Dr Neeraj said Rangamma went into labour on Thursday night. She was admitted to the PHC the same night but she did not deliver. On Friday, she was asked to be shifted. “Even though officials were ready to provide an ambulance, the patient did not use that service,” he said.

“The PHC doctors and para-medical staff at Madadakere were unable to handle my wife’s delivery and hence had to shift her immediately. My request to health authorities is to ensure that ambulances are reserved for transporting pregnant women from rural areas,” Rangamma’s husband Mahalingappa said said.