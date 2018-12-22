Home States Karnataka

Sticky wicket ahead for coalition government in Karnataka

Published: 22nd December 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister with Krishna Byre Gowda and other members at Suvarna Soudha

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Expulsion of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the state cabinet and non-inclusion of any of the nine disgruntled legislators who had identified with Jarkiholi may put the coalition government on a sticky wicket soon after the cabinet expansion on Saturday. While the disgruntled legislators are already in touch with the BJP leaders, Ramesh Jarkiholi skipped even the cabinet meeting in Belagavi to attend a party hosted by a BJP leader in Belagavi two days ago.

Sources in Congress, however, are confident that Ramesh Jarkiholi would not resort to dissident activities even after his expulsion, but some of his associates in Belagavi strongly feel he would defect to BJP soon along with the disgruntled legislators.

Besides indulging in rivalry with Congress leader D K Shivakumar, Ramesh Jarkiholi’s group was demanding the party high command for inclusion of several disgruntled legislators into the cabinet. Jarkiholi also was meeting BJP leaders at regular intervals in the last some weeks to send a message to the party that he would defect to the saffron party if his group was neglected by the party.

However, sources said, Shivakumar got Ramesh Jarkiholi out of the cabinet and managed to include latter’s brother Satish Jarkiholi in his place in an attempt to prevent Ramesh from indulging in dissidence activities. Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar who was responsible to make Ramesh Jarkiholi resort to rebel activities also has been ignored by the party high command. Ramesh was upset that Shivakumar was supporting Hebbalkar to weaken Jarkiholi brothers in Belagavi district following the defeat of his group in the PLD bank election to Hebbalkar’s group in Belagavi recently.

The legislators from Jarkiholi’s group who were not included in the cabinet include Anand Singh, B Nagendra, Ganesh, Bheema Nayak, Sudhakar and Pratapgouda Patil. Sources said, Jarkiholi group already held a meeting with BJP leaders recently and may give a final shape to its plans to defect to BJP after the expansion of the state cabinet on December 22. According to sources close to Congress High Command, Shankar and Jarkiholi have been removed from the cabinet for their closeness with the BJP for the past some months.

Ramesh Jarkiholi BJP leader Karnataka Coalition Government Shivakumar HD Kumaraswamy

