Home States Karnataka

Temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 16

Nagesh (45), son of Madaiah of Martalli village near Hanur in the district breathed his last at JSS Hospital here on Friday at about 8.45 am.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kichugut Maaramma Temple

The Kichugut Maaramma Temple where the poisoned prasadam was served | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The number of people who have died so far after eating prasadam laced with poison at Kichugut Maaramma Temple at Suluvadi in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district has gone up to 16. Hundreds of devotees were served ‘tomato bhath’ spiked with pesticide on December 14 which resulted in death of 11 devotees on the same day, followed by five others later.

Nagesh (45), son of Madaiah of Martalli village near Hanur in the district breathed his last at JSS Hospital here on Friday at about 8.45 am. Ever since he was admitted at the hospital, he was on ventilator support at intensive care unit (ICU), said a relative of the deceased.

ALSO READ | Junior seer poisoned prasadam to fix senior; four persons arrested

A shepherd, Nagesh was taking his livestock for grazing on that ill-fated day when he saw prasadam being distributed at the temple. While he let his livestock move ahead for grazing, he stopped enroute and collected the prasadam at the temple. However, it was only after sometime, he was found wailing in the middle of the road and the passersby had rushed him to a hospital at Kamagere, followed by Hanur and finally to Mysuru. By the time he was brought to Mysuru, it was already 10 pm.

Like most of the other proletariat families who have till now lost their kith and kin in the same incident, Nagesh had nothing in hand except for a flock of sheep and goat, to eke out his living while his wife Mahadevi worked as a daily wager, to add to the family purse. They had married their eldest daughter, while the second daughter Priya is studying PUC and the remaining two are studying at middle school and high school levels respectively.

Grieving Mahadevi said: “My husband had showed signs of recovery and also opened his eyes for sometime two days ago. But the fate had willed otherwise.”

Salur mutt offers help to victims, free education to kids

The historical Sri Saluru Bruhanmath, popularly known as Salur math at MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district has come forward to help the kin of the poisoning incident at Kichugut Maaramma Temple at Suluvadi. The authorities have announced to provide shelter to those orphaned in the tragedy and take care of the educational needs of the children. In a press release, senior pontiff of the mutt Pattada Guruswamigalu stated that the mutt will extend all possible help to those who are still undergoing treatment. “It is also a duty on the part of the mutt to come to the rescue of the needy, when majority of population in the region are the followers of the mutt,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Temple tragedy Chamarajanagar district Kichugut Maaramma Temple Free education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp