Temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 16

MYSURU: The number of people who have died so far after eating prasadam laced with poison at Kichugut Maaramma Temple at Suluvadi in neighbouring Chamarajanagar district has gone up to 16. Hundreds of devotees were served ‘tomato bhath’ spiked with pesticide on December 14 which resulted in death of 11 devotees on the same day, followed by five others later.

Nagesh (45), son of Madaiah of Martalli village near Hanur in the district breathed his last at JSS Hospital here on Friday at about 8.45 am. Ever since he was admitted at the hospital, he was on ventilator support at intensive care unit (ICU), said a relative of the deceased.

A shepherd, Nagesh was taking his livestock for grazing on that ill-fated day when he saw prasadam being distributed at the temple. While he let his livestock move ahead for grazing, he stopped enroute and collected the prasadam at the temple. However, it was only after sometime, he was found wailing in the middle of the road and the passersby had rushed him to a hospital at Kamagere, followed by Hanur and finally to Mysuru. By the time he was brought to Mysuru, it was already 10 pm.

Like most of the other proletariat families who have till now lost their kith and kin in the same incident, Nagesh had nothing in hand except for a flock of sheep and goat, to eke out his living while his wife Mahadevi worked as a daily wager, to add to the family purse. They had married their eldest daughter, while the second daughter Priya is studying PUC and the remaining two are studying at middle school and high school levels respectively.

Grieving Mahadevi said: “My husband had showed signs of recovery and also opened his eyes for sometime two days ago. But the fate had willed otherwise.”

Salur mutt offers help to victims, free education to kids

The historical Sri Saluru Bruhanmath, popularly known as Salur math at MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district has come forward to help the kin of the poisoning incident at Kichugut Maaramma Temple at Suluvadi. The authorities have announced to provide shelter to those orphaned in the tragedy and take care of the educational needs of the children. In a press release, senior pontiff of the mutt Pattada Guruswamigalu stated that the mutt will extend all possible help to those who are still undergoing treatment. “It is also a duty on the part of the mutt to come to the rescue of the needy, when majority of population in the region are the followers of the mutt,” he said.