13 people injured in bus-car-tempo chain collision

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At least 13 were reportedly injured in the bus-car -tempo chain accident that took place at Bondel railway crossing, near Pacchanady on Saturday evening. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in the city.

a bus after a collision at Bondel

Railway Crossing, near Pachanady on

Saturday | Express

The bus driver who lost his control hit the ace tempo, car and other two-wheelers, said deputy commissioner of police Uma Prashanth, in a release.

Traffic officials said the incident took place at about 7 P, when the bus hit a car, and passengers of the bus and occupants of the car were both injured. However, they reported no casualties. Officials also suspect break failure to be the cause of the accident. A case was being filed at the Baikampady station.

