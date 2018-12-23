BJP says it’ll only wait and watch in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress on Saturday went ahead with the much-awaited cabinet expansion, which left some of its senior leaders fuming, the opposition BJP has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy before making any move.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said they are closely watching the developments and will make the next move depending on how disgruntled leaders in the Congress react to the cabinet expansion. Followers of some Congress leaders including Ramalinga Reddy, B C Patil and Ajay Singh took to streets to protest against the Congress high command for ignoring their leaders during the cabinet expansion. “At least now, after the ministry expansion, the government should not waste time and work for people,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘BJP losing popularity, no one will switch sides’

BJP MLC and party general secretary N Ravi Kumar said the developments in Congress clearly indicate that their problems have only increased after the cabinet expansion. “Many leaders in Congress are not happy after the ministry expansion. We will not make any move and will only wait and watch the developments,” he said.

Another senior BJP leader and MLA, Aravind Limbavalli, said, “There is already so much disgruntlement among Congress MLAs as a minority partner is heading the government. After the portfolios are reshuffled, there is bound to be more anger. This government will soon fall on its own.”