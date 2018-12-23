Home States Karnataka

Congress hopes to calm dissidents after Karnataka cabinet expansion

By expanding the cabinet at a crucial time, the Congress in Karnataka seems to have dragged itself out of shaky ground to a more confident, comfortable position.

Ministers D K Shivakumar and H D Revanna share a light moment at Raj Bhavan on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

BENGALURU: By expanding the cabinet at a crucial time, the Congress in Karnataka seems to have dragged itself out of shaky ground to a more confident, comfortable position. Fully aware that it cannot make all senior leaders happy with just half a dozen cabinet berths to be filled, the party chose to announce chiefs for 19 boards and corporations simultaneously. In a clear attempt to keep its second-rung leaders happy, the party also appointed nine parliamentary secretaries and three special appointees. 

While the cabinet berths have been used to placate possible troublemakers from the senior-most rung of leaders, the additional appointments have been timed to keep the second-rung leaders busy with responsibilities and positions in the government. As many as 48 out of Congress’ 80 MLAs now enjoy one position or the other in the coalition government. Five MLCs have also been accommodated in various positions, including one cabinet berth.

ALSO READ | Congress tries to balance regional, caste equations with eight new faces

The Congress has carefully strategised to accommodate leaders with considerable influence, following and funds into the cabinet keeping in mind the regional and caste combinations. Influencers like M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and H K Patil, who are capable of working up a storm, have been given positions in the government and party while leaders like M T B Nagaraj, P T Parameshwar Naik, C S Shivalli, Rahim Khan, R B Timmapur and E Tukaram, who can cause a dent to the party in their respective constituencies, have also been rewarded with cabinet berths.

While escaping dissent is impossible for the party, considering that the likes of Ramalinga Reddy, B C Patil, S R Patil and Roshan Baig have not been accommodated, the state party leaders have ensured that no second-rung leaders who are capable of gathering support for dissenters, are left unhappy. 

The likes of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Roopa Shashidhar, Ajay Singh, N A Haris, S T Somashekhar, Dr Sudhakar, etc who can directly, or through people associated with them, gather enough strength to rebel against the party have been accommodated in boards, corporations or as parliamentary secretaries. Senior leaders may be the vehicle of dissent, but the Congress has stalled their fuel supply to a great extent.

“We have been tolerant towards members who have been criticising the party, but now stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in anti-party activities. The party is above any individual,” said KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday even as supporters of Ramalinga Reddy protested outside the party office. The exercise showed how the Congress today is far more assertive than it was four months ago and intends to wield its power.

