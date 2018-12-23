Dropped ministers got low ranking due to non-performance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar were dropped from the cabinet due to non-performance, according to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Co-incidentally, both the legislators were ranked the lowest among ministers in the state cabinet, in an assessment made by Express recently.

While Ramesh Jarkiholi’s controversies worked against the former minister, Shankar’s reluctance to join the Congress from the Karnataka Pragyavanthara Janata Party is said to have cost him his cabinet position. Ramesh had been at the centre of various controversies in recent days, while his brother Satish Jarkiholi played the silent game and was inducted into the cabinet.

Recently, Ramesh had also skipped the cabinet meeting held in his home district Belagavi during the winter session, which too went against him. Ramesh’s fallout with Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar over the selection of candidates for the district co-operative bank and urban local body elections, is also considered to be among the main reasons for his ouster, apart from ‘non-performance’.

R Shankar, the only KPJP MLA who had backed the Congress soon after elections and was rewarded with a ministerial berth, was also dropped for ‘non-performance’. However, sources told Express that he was dropped as he was reluctant to join the party. But Shankar has dismissed this argument, saying he was willing to join the party but was sidelined by the Congress.