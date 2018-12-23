Home States Karnataka

Dropped ministers got low ranking due to non-performance

MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar were were dropped from the cabinet due to non-performance, according to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar were dropped from the cabinet due to non-performance, according to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Co-incidentally, both the legislators were ranked the lowest among ministers in the state cabinet, in an assessment made by Express recently.

While Ramesh Jarkiholi’s controversies worked against the former minister, Shankar’s reluctance to join the Congress from the Karnataka Pragyavanthara Janata Party is said to have cost him his cabinet position. Ramesh had been at the centre of various controversies in recent days, while his brother Satish Jarkiholi played the silent game and was inducted into the cabinet.

ALSO READ | Congress woos North Karnataka, Bengaluru biggies fume

Recently, Ramesh had also skipped the cabinet meeting held in his home district Belagavi during the winter session, which too went against him. Ramesh’s fallout with Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar over the selection of candidates for the district co-operative bank and urban local body elections, is also considered to be among the main reasons for his ouster, apart from ‘non-performance’. 

R Shankar, the only KPJP MLA who had backed the Congress soon after elections and was rewarded with a ministerial berth, was also dropped for ‘non-performance’. However, sources told Express that he was dropped as he was reluctant to join the party. But Shankar has dismissed this argument, saying he was willing to join the party but was sidelined by the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Dinesh Gundu Rao Karnataka Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp