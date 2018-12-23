JD(S) will wait till mid-Jan to fill its cabinet quota

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress has gone ahead and inducted eight new ministers, its coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) has decided not to make any changes for now, and keep its slots open till mid-January.

“The party has decided against inducting new ministers till Sankranti festival in mid-January. Any decision on appointing two new ministers from the party will be taken only after that,” a senior JD(S) leader told The New Sunday Express. The party has also not taken any decision on appointments to boards and corporations, and parliamentary secretaries. “All the appointments will most likely be made at the same time, after Sankranti,” the leader said.

As per the understanding reached between the two parties, Congress will have 22 ministers while the JD(S) gets 12. With the induction of new ministers on Saturday, Congress has filled all its slots, while JD(S) can induct two more ministers. According to sources, many leaders in the regional party are lobbying for the ministerial berths. Senior JD(S) leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who is among the aspirants, said he can understand coalition constraints.

Horatti, who was pro-tem chairman of the State Legislative Council, was miffed over not being made chairman of the Council, and hopes to make it to the ministry. The post of Council chairman was given to Congress MLC Prathap Chandra Shetty.

In Hubballi, the JD(S) leader told the media that all is not over yet as the party is yet to fill its quota in the cabinet. He said those heading the coalition government and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda know about the problems and hindrances and have to take various factors, including caste and region, into consideration.