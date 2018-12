By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge who is also leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha sustained internal injuries after he fell in the bathroom when he went to take bath on Sunday morning.

According to sources close to Kharge, within minutes of Kharge entering bathroom, he fell down and shouted "Yappa". Immediately Kharge's gunman and Personnel Assistant went inside and brought Kharge out. Kharge confirmed the incident and said that that was a minor matter.