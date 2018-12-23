Staff shortage at Kidwai Memorial Institute will be sorted out in 10 days: CM Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced a slew of welfare measures for cancer patients at city’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. He was speaking after inaugurating the 390-bed in-patient RK Sipani and Daga Block on the hospital premises.

“My government has been doing its best to ensure that people do not die owing to lack of treatment. We have set aside `12 crore for a free bone marrow transplant treatment,” he said.

He assured that the issue of shortage of nurses and other medical staff at Kidwai will be sorted in the next 10 days. He asked the institute’s Director, Dr C Ramachandra, to submit a list of how many nursing and other staffers were needed to run the new block efficiently. He instructed Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education), to ensure that the staff is provided within the next 10 days. “We will take necessary action and not let down the donors who have done a wonderful job by constructing such a fabulous in-patient block,” he said.

Dr Ramachandra said, “Though Kidwai has major achievements, we are still lacking in terms of research and facilities. We also need more resources in terms of infrastructure and manpower.” The donors are ready to construct another 400- bed capacity hospital, he added.

Appreciating Bharat Electronics Ltd move to donate Asha Kirana, a hi-tech bus, to travel to remote villages and help in early cancer detection, the CM said the government will sponsor three such buses. The bus has the facility to conduct biopsy and send samples for testing.