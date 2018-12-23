Two Ballari MLAs in cabinet, three sulk

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HAGARIBOMANAHALLI: CM Kumaraswamy’s cabinet expansion has resulted in two MLAs — P T Parameshwar Naik and Tukaram — from Ballari district being made ministers, while the others, who were desperately trying to get in, have been left disappointed. Hospet MLA Anand Singh, Ballari rural MLA Nagendra and Hagaribo manahalli MLA Bhima Naik have remained mum since.

Naik, who was supposed to attend the Krishi Utsav at Hagaraibomanahalli, was incommunicado. Nagendra’s supporters staged a swift protest for ‘ignoring’ him, and Singh, refused to comment too.

While Nagendra and Bhima Naik wagered on their caste for the post, Parameshwar Naik and Tukaram used the loyalty card and their consecutive victories. Singh, who had joined Congress just before BJP lost in the Assembly polls, had sought a berth in the cabinet as a reward for remaining with the party. Speculation then was that the three-party hoppers — Singh, Bhima Naik and Nagendra —would join BJP and topple the coalition if one of them is left out.

With a carrot and stick policy, water resource minister Shivakumar turned the crisis to his advantage during the LS bypolls when he promised the disgruntled MLAs to ensure victory of the coalition candidate, saying that the MLA who would ensure most votes for the candidate, would be given a portfolio. Accordingly, it was the Sandur MLA and Hoovinahadagali MLA who ensured more than 80,000 votes each for the candidate, who have now been rewarded by the party.

Among them, it was Tukaram’s name, who has won three consecutive times from the constituency, that was making the rounds, while the Parameshwar Naik was a surprise entry. Congress leaders are confident that no MLAs will quit the party, as the BJP does not have the numbers to come to power in the state.

