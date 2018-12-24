Anganwadi centres to be upgraded on par with private creches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Women and Child Development Department, in association with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, will develop anganwadi centres on the lines of — and on par with — private creches under a joint venture. In Karnataka, there are 65,911 anganwadi centres.

Recently, Principal Secretaries of both departments had issued a joint circular to provide basic amenities to anganwadis, especially located in rural areas. As per the circular, respective panchayats have to provide basic amenities like land, toilets, repair of the existing anaganwadis centres, building, paint, drinking water and power supply. They were also told to supply and fix fans and provide toys for the children.

The child development planning officers were told to visit anganwadi centres that come under them, note down the facilities needed to be provided and submit the same to respective gram panchayats. The panchayats, in turn, were asked to provide these facilities using their funds. The child development planning officers have to co-ordinate and ensure all these facilities are provided to the anganwadi centres.

Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said he has been holding video conferences every month with ZP CEOS. “Periodically, we review nutrition status and other aspects.

During one of my inspections, I found that some anganwadi centres did not have basic amenities. At some centres, though they had toys and educational charts, they were kept wrapped and unused. Children were not allowed to use them. Now, we have given instructions to make use of them,’’ he said.

A Women and Child Development Department official said working parents are leaving their children in creches and anganwadi centres. The private creches charge heavy fees in urban areas. “As a government organisation, we cannot charge , but we insisted on upgrading them to be at par with private creches. Before that, we should provide basic amenities,’’ the official said.