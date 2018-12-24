Home States Karnataka

BJP is a sinking boat, losing its credibility: Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party is a sinking boat in Indian politics, said former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, at Jamkhandi on Sunday.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Government representative in New Delhi Ajay Singh (left) and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara addressing the gathering at Jamkhandi | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Bharatiya Janata Party is a sinking boat in Indian politics, said former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, at Jamkhandi on Sunday. Denying rumours of Congress leaders joining the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “It is false. BJP is gradually submerging, and none of the leaders from our party will join a party which is losing its credibility in the country. The victory of the Congress in three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh validates the point.”

ALSO READ | Dissenters in Congress being rewarded: Ramalinga Reddy

Over the cabinet expansion, the former Chief Minister said, “It is common in every party for a few leaders to be unhappy during the cabinet expansion. Everyone wants a place in the cabinet, but in a coalition government that is not possible. I will talk about it with the dissenting leaders.”

Reacting to allegations of ‘sidelining’ legislator Ramalinga Reddy, Sidddaramaiah said, “None of the leaders have worked towards dropping him perpetually from the cabinet; it is the decision of the high command.”

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, minister of Health and Family Welfare Shivananda Patil, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and former minister Umashree took part in the victory celebration programme of assembly by-election from Jamkhandi constituency.
Parameshwara said, “We at Congress wholeheartedly thank the people of Jamakhandi for electing Anand Nyamgouda in the by-election.”

Speaking on the occasion, Gundu Rao said, “The state government is committed to develop North Karnataka region by allocating special funds. Not a single region in the state will be neglected as it is Akhanda Karnataka.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sidddaramaiah Ramalinga Reddy BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp