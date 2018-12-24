BJP is a sinking boat, losing its credibility: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Bharatiya Janata Party is a sinking boat in Indian politics, said former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, at Jamkhandi on Sunday. Denying rumours of Congress leaders joining the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “It is false. BJP is gradually submerging, and none of the leaders from our party will join a party which is losing its credibility in the country. The victory of the Congress in three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh validates the point.”

Over the cabinet expansion, the former Chief Minister said, “It is common in every party for a few leaders to be unhappy during the cabinet expansion. Everyone wants a place in the cabinet, but in a coalition government that is not possible. I will talk about it with the dissenting leaders.”

Reacting to allegations of ‘sidelining’ legislator Ramalinga Reddy, Sidddaramaiah said, “None of the leaders have worked towards dropping him perpetually from the cabinet; it is the decision of the high command.”

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, minister of Health and Family Welfare Shivananda Patil, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and former minister Umashree took part in the victory celebration programme of assembly by-election from Jamkhandi constituency.

Parameshwara said, “We at Congress wholeheartedly thank the people of Jamakhandi for electing Anand Nyamgouda in the by-election.”

Speaking on the occasion, Gundu Rao said, “The state government is committed to develop North Karnataka region by allocating special funds. Not a single region in the state will be neglected as it is Akhanda Karnataka.”