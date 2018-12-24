Forensic Science Laboratory report on food poisoning to arrive Monday

Home States Karnataka

The Forensic Science Laboratory report of the Hulithotlu food poisoning incident is expected to arrive on Monday after which the exact cause of deaths of the four people can be ascertained.

Representaional image | Express

By G Subash Chandra
Express News Service

The condition of 10-year-old Mudduraj is critical.

Police and health officials told TNIE that detailed examination of the remaining cooked Sorgham flour, water, raw flour and vessels was being done and the report is expected to provide clarity.On Thursday night, four people of the same family, including Chithappa (80), Shashidhar (45), Bhagyamma (35) and Hemalatha (30), died after consuming food.

The other three survivors are undergoing treatment at SSIMS, Davangere. While the condition of Ajay and Sumalatha is said to be stable, Mudduraj is under life support system.

