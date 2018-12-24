Home States Karnataka

Goa lifts fish ban for Uttara Kannada, but not for Dakshina Kannada

Published: 24th December 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing

A file picture of a fishing boat with the catch docked at Karwar port

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Following huge pressure from Karnataka, neighbouring Goa has lifted the ban on import of fish from Uttara Kannada district. However, the ban on fish from other coastal districts, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, continues to be in place.

The Goa Health Department had announced the ban in October claiming that the fish from Karnataka had been found with traces of cancer-causing chemicals. Following this, fishermen from the state, especially Karwar, went on a massive strike claiming that they do not use chemicals for fish preservation. This led to political leaders from various parties meeting Goa minister in an attempt to resolve the crisis. The protesting fishermen had also stopped Goa fish container trucks from entering Karnataka.

Praveen Javkar, a fish trader from Karwar, has confirmed that the confusion is over and fish from Karwar is reaching Goa markets. “As of now, Goa will allow transport of fish in only light motor vehicles (LMVs) from Uttara Kannada. If a fish load comes in a big truck, it will not be allowed inside Goa. Before entering Goa, fish trucks are supposed to carry a bill from the Uttara Kannada District Fishermen Development Society,” he added.

“Goa is dependent on Karnataka when it comes to vegetables and fish. There is a large demand for fish in Goa which it alone cannot meet the demand. Karwar is located right next to the Goa border, and why would anyone use chemicals for preservation of fish? The Goa government had claimed that chemicals were found during tests conducted in July, the month when there was a ban on fishing in Karwar and other coastal parts of Karnataka,” pointed out a fisherman leader from Karwar.

