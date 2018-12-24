Home States Karnataka

Miffed Ramesh Jarkiholi says he’ll resign as MLA

A day after being dropped from the state cabinet, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has said he has decided to resign as MLA.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after being dropped from the state cabinet, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has said he has decided to resign as MLA. An audio clip of Jarkiholi, a five-time legislator from Gokak, confirming the move has gone viral. He has stated in the clip that he is still unclear about the number of legislators who will also join him.

“I may quit in the next few days or it may take a week or two. But anyway I have decided to quit,’’ he says in the clip. He told a section of the media too on Sunday that he has decided to resign from the assembly.
However, party leader Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Sunday that he will reach out to Jarkiholi.

After staying confined to his house on Saturday, Jarkiholi is said to have left for Bengaluru on Sunday to join a group of disgruntled party legislators from Belagavi, Ballari and Raichur. According to Jarkiholi’s associates, he will explain to this group on Monday about the turn of events that have forced him to take this decision.

Speaking to a section of media on Sunday, Jarkiholi said he will make it public which leader asked him to wait for some time and not quit as an MLA in a hurry. Jarkiholi said he is aware of the fact that his phone calls are being tapped for the last few weeks.

Sources said two Congress MLAs from Belagavi district (Mahesh Kumatalli from Athani and Shrimant Patil from Kagwad) and five to six-party legislators from Ballari, Raichur and Koppal may hold meetings in Bengaluru over the next few days before quitting as MLAs.

This group has been preparing to quit for the past three months but they had to wait relying on the assurances which a party top leader gave them, sources said.The BJP top leadership in the state is being updated by these legislators about the outcome of all their meetings in the past few weeks. Jarkiholi not only met BJP leaders secretely on several occasions in the past few months, but he also openly joined them when the legislature session was in progress in Belagavi recently.

However, Congress top leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who were in Belagavi for a brief halt before leaving for Jamakhandi on Sunday, stated that none of the legislators were quitting the party. “It is impossible to include every MLA in the cabine. We are in touch with party MLA B C Patil and yet to meet Ramesh Jarkiholi,’’ said Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Siddaramaiah Mahesh Kumatalli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp