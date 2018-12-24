Home States Karnataka

Mysuru temple case: Three victims hospitalised again

Three people who had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for eating prasadam laced with poison are admitted back to the hospital.

Kichugut Maaramma Temple

The Kichugut Maaramma Temple where the poisoned prasadam was served | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three people who had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for eating prasadam laced with poison are admitted back to the hospital. Palaniyamma, Madamma and Madha of MG Doddi have been admitted at the general hospital in Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

The trio had been discharged from Apollo BGS Hospitals three days ago on December 20. However, they fell ill again on Saturday night and were shifted to a hospital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chamarajanagar DHO Dr Prasad who denied any relapse in their health condition due to the poison incident said: “While one is diabetic, another is suffering from bronchitis. It is obvious that there will be differences in their normal health condition due to prevailing weather condition in the winter season. Hence, they are kept under observation at a hospital.”

Officials pay tribute to victim’s mortal remains

Chamarajanagar: A delegation of elected representatives and officials led by BC Welfare and District Minister C Puttaranga Shetty on Sunday paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Rangan, the latest victim of the poisoning incident. The autopsy of Rangan, who died on Saturday, was performed on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons here, the Minister said: “The district administration has taken all measures to help the kin of deceased persons and also those who have been suffering from the trauma. The nodal officers have been appointed at every hospital and have been instructed to take care of the needs of those who have been hospitalised after the incident.”

