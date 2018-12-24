Karnataka: Official signals sand-laden truck to stop, run over

Home States Karnataka

The notorious sand mafia in the district has reared its ugly head again, allegedly killing a government official.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:53 AM

The truck that ran over the government official

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: The notorious sand mafia in the district has reared its ugly head again, allegedly killing a government official. One man has been arrested. Saheb Patel, a village accountant of Chikalaparvi, was mowed down by a truck at Burampura in Manvi taluk on December 22 when he tried to stop the vehicle which was allegedly carrying sand illegally. Patel was with his friend, also a government official, when the driver allegedly ran the vehicle over him, according to the FIR.

The FIR said that two officials, Saheb Patel and Irfan Ali (village accountant of Gavigatta) finished work at their offices and went to Burampura on Ali’s motorcycle to have tea at 5.30pm. They saw a truck loaded with sand coming.

Patel went ahead to stop it for checking the permit. As the truck came closer, he stood near the road and signalled it to stop. The vehicle initially slowed down but speeded up, and the driver steered the vehicle towards Patel. He came under the rear tyre of the truck, which ran over his legs. Patel was brought to RIMS Hospital, where he succumbed.

Police have arrested the driver, identified as Rangappa. An officer in the department said he is being questioned. The vehicle belongs to one Sharana Gowda. “Sharana Gowda is into sand transportation and also involved in illegal sand transportation,” a police official told The New Indian Express.

A source in the department said Gowda is a close relative of Aldal Virabadrappa Gowda, a businessman in Manvi who is allegedly involved in illegal transportation of sand.

