Pelts, scales top wildlife seizures in Karnataka

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With seizure of a leopard skin from Yellapur and sex organs of monitor lizard and pangolin scales from Chikkamagaluru this week, the saga of trading in wildlife parts continues unabated in Karnataka. The CID Forest Cell, the Forest Mobile Squad and Range forest officials have made sizable seizures of ivory, tiger/leopard skins, antlers, nails, scales and claws this year.

According to wildlife crime experts, the present seizures are just a fraction of the actual poaching and trading of wildlife parts that takes part in the state and country. In the last one year, seizures include a major haul of 12 ivory pieces from Bengaluru and two pieces from MM Hills, two tiger pelts from Bengaluru and Periyapatna, pangolin scales, porcupine quills and monitor lizard sex organs from Chikkamagaluru, Kudremukh and Bababudanagiri, leopard skin from Yellapur, antlers from Mudigere and Basavakalyan, bones, claws and nails of raptors and slender loris from Shivamogga, and lastly, eagle owls from Sankeshwar.

The CID Forest Cell team comprising SI Ravi Kumar and Ram Murthy seized a leopard skin on Tuesday in Yellapur taluk in Uttar Kannada district. A four-member police team involved in these operations arrested Syed Atik Ahmed and Guruparasad who had in their possession the skin of this spotted big cat. During interrogations, offenders claimed that the leopard was killed two years back in Yellapur forest, however, inquiry is going on to ascertain the modus operandi behind the hunting and skinning operations of the Schedule 1 species.

Adding to big cat parts trading, smuggling in pangolin scales has become rampant this year. This week, six pieces of Hatta Jodi (sex organs of monitor lizard) some parts of bones, pangolin scales were seized in Chikkamagaluru Range. This is the second seizure in the last few months in this range. Two person were arrested for selling wildlife parts. The offenders were trading a pair for `15,000. Forest officials further found that they had camped in Dantaramakki area in tents. A check of their tents revealed another four pieces of Hatta Jodi and three scales of pangolin and other wildlife parts.

Wildlife trafficking experts say usually the tiger or leopard skin changes many hands before it reaches the Chinese market where it sells for `50 lakh or more. According to Wildlife Protection of India, Karnataka lost 24 leopards in 2017 and this year, it is more.