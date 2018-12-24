Home States Karnataka

Pelts, scales top wildlife seizures in Karnataka

According to wildlife crime experts, the present seizures are just a fraction of the actual poaching and trading of wildlife parts that takes part in the state and country.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image representation of leopard skin. (File Photo)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With seizure of a leopard skin from Yellapur and sex organs of monitor lizard and pangolin scales from Chikkamagaluru this week, the saga of trading in wildlife parts continues unabated in Karnataka. The CID Forest Cell, the Forest Mobile Squad and Range forest officials have made sizable seizures of ivory, tiger/leopard skins, antlers, nails, scales and claws this year.

According to wildlife crime experts, the present seizures are just a fraction of the actual poaching and trading of wildlife parts that takes part in the state and country. In the last one year, seizures include a major haul of 12 ivory pieces from Bengaluru and two pieces from MM Hills, two tiger pelts from Bengaluru and Periyapatna, pangolin scales, porcupine quills and monitor lizard sex organs from Chikkamagaluru,  Kudremukh and Bababudanagiri, leopard skin from Yellapur, antlers from Mudigere and Basavakalyan, bones, claws and nails of raptors and slender loris from Shivamogga, and lastly, eagle owls from Sankeshwar.

The CID Forest Cell team comprising SI Ravi Kumar and Ram Murthy seized a leopard skin on Tuesday in Yellapur taluk in Uttar Kannada district. A four-member police team involved in these operations arrested Syed Atik Ahmed and Guruparasad who had in their possession the skin of this spotted big cat. During interrogations, offenders claimed that the leopard was killed two years back in Yellapur forest, however, inquiry is going on to ascertain the modus operandi behind the hunting and skinning operations of the Schedule 1 species.

Adding to big cat parts trading, smuggling in pangolin scales has become rampant this year. This week, six pieces of Hatta Jodi  (sex organs of monitor lizard) some parts of bones, pangolin scales were seized in Chikkamagaluru Range. This is the second seizure in the last few months in this range. Two person were arrested for selling wildlife parts. The offenders were trading a pair for `15,000. Forest officials further found that they had camped in Dantaramakki area in tents. A check of their tents revealed another four pieces of Hatta Jodi and three scales of pangolin and other wildlife parts.

Wildlife trafficking experts say usually the tiger or leopard skin changes many hands before it reaches the Chinese market where it sells for `50 lakh or more. According to Wildlife Protection of India, Karnataka lost 24 leopards in 2017 and this year, it is more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pelts Scales Sex organs Wildlife Protection of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp