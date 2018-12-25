Home States Karnataka

Four-year-old from Bengaluru drowns off Malpe beach

A four-year-old girl drowned, while her parents and seven-year-old sister were rescued from drowning off Someshwar Beach in Ullal on Monday.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue, Drown

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A four-year-old girl drowned, while her parents and seven-year-old sister were rescued from drowning off Someshwar Beach in Ullal on Monday.

Chintamani Ketkar (39), his wife Shradha (35) and daughters Gargi (7) and Maitreyi (4) who were on a tour of the city had ventured into the waters around 9 am.

Sources said the family was near some rocks at the beach when they were hit by strong waves around 10.30 pm. On hearing their cries, lifeguards rushed to the spot and pulled all the four out of
the water.

The two girls were rushed to a hospital in Deralkatte in a critical condition.Maitreyi could not be saved, while doctors have said that Gargi is critical but out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malpe beach Someshwar Beach Baby Drowns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp