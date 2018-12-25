Four-year-old from Bengaluru drowns off Malpe beach

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A four-year-old girl drowned, while her parents and seven-year-old sister were rescued from drowning off Someshwar Beach in Ullal on Monday.

Chintamani Ketkar (39), his wife Shradha (35) and daughters Gargi (7) and Maitreyi (4) who were on a tour of the city had ventured into the waters around 9 am.

Sources said the family was near some rocks at the beach when they were hit by strong waves around 10.30 pm. On hearing their cries, lifeguards rushed to the spot and pulled all the four out of

the water.

The two girls were rushed to a hospital in Deralkatte in a critical condition.Maitreyi could not be saved, while doctors have said that Gargi is critical but out of danger.