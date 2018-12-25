BJP starts preparations for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To chalk out its strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and galvanize workers, who seem to have been demoralized after its setback in the assembly elections, the BJP state leaders on Monday started consultations with the party leaders from Lok Sabha segments in the state.

On Monday, state president BS Yeddyurappa and other senior leaders held consultations with party leaders from three Lok Sabha segments in the state capital. In next few days, consultations will be held with leaders from all LS seats separately.“The focus of the meetings was to get feedback from the leaders and to remove hurdles, if any. Overall objective was to galvanize the party workers ahead of 2019 LS polls,” said a party leader.

During the meetings, the leaders discussed the party’s performance in the city during the recent assembly elections. In Bengaluru, the BJP had not done particularly well in the assembly polls, despite having won all three Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 elections. “There are some problems and the focus of these meetings is to identify such problems and take necessary action without wasting any time,” the leader added.

Current developments in the ruling coalition and their impact on the BJP during the elections also came up for discussion during the meeting. “However, that was not the focus of these meetings. The focus is to strengthen the party machinery,” sources said.

Many Congress leaders, including former minister Ramalinga Reddy, are upset over not being inducted into the cabinet, and the trouble within the Congress’ Bengaluru unit is likely to have an impact on its LS poll prospects.

For now, the state BJP leaders have decided to wait and watch as to how the disgruntled Congress leaders react in the next few days.