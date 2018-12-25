Home States Karnataka

Congress expels nine, sends a warning to dissenters

Amid rising discontent in the party over the recent cabinet expansion, the state Congress unit on Monday expelled nine party workers in a clear warning to the dissenters.  

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that action against the nine taluk and panchayat level members was taken after a disciplinary committee found them guilty of anti-party activities. He added that it is a message of warning to ‘anyone’ working against the party.The expulsion comes at a time when senior leaders like Ramalinga Reddy and Ramesh Jarkiholi have been criticising the party leadership for ignoring them in the cabinet expansion.

“Nobody is above the party — be it a panchayat member or an MLA or a minister. If anyone works against the interest of the party, action will be taken. We are sending a message to all the people out there that some big people may try to misuse you but don’t fall into the trap. Because ultimately they will get away but you will be trapped. If there are violations we won’t hesitate to take action,” Gundu Rao warned all those even contemplating criticising the party.

Rao, however, defended Jarkiholi and Reddy and insisted that they had no personal grouse against the party. “It is natural for emotions to run high after being dropped from the cabinet but Ramesh could not fulfil his responsibilities as a minister for personal reasons. He has nothing against the party and will not leave us,” Rao said about Ramesh Jarkiholi despite the former minister reiterating his threat to resign as MLA and  hinting that he would take a few MLAs with him.

Reddy who had kept mum for seven months accused the party leadership of not even reaching out to the disgruntled leaders. His supporters have been staging protests threatening to float a separate party.

“Ramalinga Reddy has not said anything against the party but insisted that he will work for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He has a grievance that he has been denied a cabinet berth. He is the most deserving person but there are other compulsions,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said reacting to Reddy’s public outcry.

Emboldened by party president Rahul Gandhi’s push for ‘rewarding the deserving and avoiding the dissenters’, the state Congress unit has threatened to initiate stringent action against anyone who rebels.
Meanwhile, leaders like G Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar have assured the disgruntled leaders that their woes will be addressed and maintained that no leader will quit the party.

M Manjunath, M Sudheer, Madhu Subbanna --- all Zilla Panchayat members from Bengaluru and Mysuru,  B S Mahadevappa, Shivanna, Geetha, Devamma S, Madappa--- all Taluk Panchayat members from Mysuru Rural and M C Nagesh -- a former APMC president from Chikkamagaluru have been expelled for six years for anti-party activities.

Out of 44 complaints against individuals that were scrutinised by the committee, some were found frivolous. Many individuals were let off with a warning but these nine members were expelled.

Monday snapshots
Ramesh Jarkiholi reiterates intention to quit as MLA. Seeks four days time to announce next course of action
Ramalinga Reddy’s supporters demand ministerial berth for him. Reddy community leaders threaten to float own party
In Bagalkot, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says he will hold talks with disgruntled Congress MLAs

