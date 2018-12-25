Home States Karnataka

Man killed in accident, robbed in Kalaburagi

A young man was robbed by a passerby as he lay dead on the road after getting hit by a car in Kalaburagi on December 24.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A young man was robbed by a passerby as he lay dead on the road after getting hit by a car in Kalaburagi on December 24. Another person was seriously injured in the accident which took place near Ram Mandir on Jewargi Road. The two victims were on their morning walk.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Nagaral (24), resident of S R Colony in Vijayapura city. Revanasiddapa (32), a resident of Karunaeshwar Nagar, sustained serious head injury and has been admitted to United Hospital in the district.

According to police sources, Akshay had come to Kalaburagi to visit his maternal uncle. He was jogging when the car hit him from behind. Revanasiddappa, a lecturer in Bhumareddy College in Yadgir district, was also hit by the same car as he was walking beside Akshay.

The sources said the driver got a fit attack while driving on Monday morning, when he accidentally hit Akshay and Revansiddappa, and later bumped into a concrete electric pole. The traffic police have taken the driver into custody and have seized the car.

According to an eyewitness, an unidentified person claiming to be Akshay’s brother took out his mobile phone from his pocket and disappeared before the police arrived on the spot.

