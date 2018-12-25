Masseurs con two, flee with valuables

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In two separate cases, two men have conned equal number of customers after luring them to a hotel with the offer of free massage service. The duo have allegedly fled with valuables worth Rs 97,000.

Mohan Kumar got a call on his cell phone from one Deepak, who offered to massage his body for free.

The masseur also asked Kumar to come to HBR Lodge near Sangam theatre on Chandragupta Road here.

As Kumar reached the lodge, the masseur took him a room. As Kumar got ready for the massage, the masseur offered him a glass of juice, mostly spiked with a sedative. Kumar drank the juice and fell asleep and woke up only to find his gold chain missing. The valuable weighing 16 grams is estimated worth about Rs 48,000.

In another case, Pawan Kumar received a call from a man who introduced himself as Lawrence. Kumar also went near a lodge, but a different one, Nandini Lodge on Irwin road. The masseur took him to a room and offered him a glass of juice. Kumar who drank the same, laid himself on the bed as told by the masseur, only to go into a deep sleep. By the time he woke up, a day had passed

Going by the similarities in the case, where the accused has deployed same modus operandi, the investigators suspect the involvement of same person in both the cases. Lashkar police are investigating the cases.