Home States Karnataka

Masseurs con two, flee with valuables

In two separate cases, two men have conned equal number of customers after luring them to a hotel with the offer of free massage service.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In two separate cases, two men have conned equal number of customers after luring them to a hotel with the offer of free massage service. The duo have allegedly fled with valuables worth Rs 97,000.
Mohan Kumar got a call on his cell phone from one Deepak, who offered to massage his body for free.

The masseur also asked Kumar to come to HBR Lodge near Sangam theatre on Chandragupta Road here.
As Kumar reached the lodge, the masseur took him a room.  As Kumar got ready for the massage, the masseur offered him a glass of juice, mostly spiked with a sedative. Kumar drank the juice and fell asleep and woke up only to find his gold chain missing. The valuable weighing 16 grams is estimated worth about Rs 48,000.

In another case, Pawan Kumar received a call from a man who introduced himself as Lawrence. Kumar also went near a lodge, but a different one, Nandini Lodge on Irwin road. The masseur took him to a room and offered him a glass of juice. Kumar who drank the same, laid himself on the bed as told by the masseur, only to go into a deep sleep. By the time he woke up, a day had passed
Going by the similarities in the case, where the accused has deployed same modus operandi, the investigators suspect the involvement of same person in both the cases. Lashkar police are investigating the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masseurs Cell phone HBR Lodge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp