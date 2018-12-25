Home States Karnataka

Need radical steps to fight pollution: New Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chief

Despite aspiring to become a cabinet minister, Dr K Sudhakar, a Congress MLA for Chikkaballapur, looks forward to taking up the new assignment.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chief, Karnataka Congress MLA, Chikkaballapur

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chief Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as many Congress leaders are grumbling over not being inducted into the cabinet, Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar is looking forward to taking up his new assignment as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). Sudhakar says even before formally taking up the post, he has started holding consultations with experts to understand the best practices followed in other countries and what is required to be done in the state to fight pollution.

The Congress MLA for Chikkaballapur too was an aspirant to become a minister in the Kumaraswamy cabinet.“I am not complaining about anything and actually looking forward to taking up the new assignment,” he said adding, “Cleaning and rejuvenation of lakes, water conservation and reducing air pollution levels, ensuring that medical waste is handled in a scientific way will be my priorities as the chairman of the pollution control board.” Advocating the need for radical measures to fight pollution, Sudhakar said he will hold consultations with all stakeholders, including NGOs and seek their views before formulating measures to improve the situation.

He plans to put in place a task force consisting of people, who have done pioneering work in the field, and also make efforts to bring in the best global practices adopted in countries like Finland and Denmark. “I will take charge in the next 2-3 days. However, without wasting any time, I have started holding consultations with experts to better understand the situation and measures required to be put in place,” he said.

