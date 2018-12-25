Home States Karnataka

Principal among six booked for trainee cop’s suicide in Karnataka

Published: 25th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Vidyagiri police have booked six persons in connection with the reported suicide of a trainee police constable last week on the premises of  the Police Training School  off Kalghatagi Road.
The accused were named in a death note that the deceased constable Manohar M Kotargasti had left behind.

Manohar’s father had lodged a complaint against the six, including a female friend of Manohar and her family, who are said to have threatened Manohar, as per his death note. A case has also been slapped on principal of the training school Parshetti.

A team has been formed to investigate the case. “Five of the accused are absconding. We hope to apprehend them soon,” an investigating officer said.

