Home States Karnataka

Teacher beats six-year-old for not eating midday meal

A six-year-old boy was beaten up by the headmaster of a school in Karkala taluk on Saturday for not consuming the midday meal given to him.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A six-year-old boy was beaten up by the headmaster of a school in Karkala taluk on Saturday for not consuming the midday meal given to him. Aneesh, son of Krishna Kotian and Renuka, residents of Karkala taluk allegedly suffered injuries on his back.

Aneesh is a Class 1 student of a Government Aided Higher Primary School. He was not keeping well on Saturday and had taken de-worming tablets. The parents thus thought of sending lunch from home and requested the head teacher Suresh S R to allow their son to consume food brought from home.

However, Suresh allegedly insisted that Aneesh consume the food prepared at the school. When the boy refused to have the food at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, he was summoned to the staff room by Suresh. He again put pressure on the boy to eat food prepared at the school. When the boy refused, the head teacher beat him with a stick to the extent that the boy got “severe” bruises.

Renuka, mother of Aneesh, who complained to Karkala rural police pleaded that action be taken against the head teacher.Nazeer Hussain, sub-inspector attached to the Karkala Rural Police Station told TNIE that the head teacher went absconding after the complaint was lodged by the boy’s mother on Sunday. “We have booked him under Section 324 of IPC and Section 75 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. “We are trying to trace him,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karkala taluk Midday Meal Teacher beats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp