Teacher beats six-year-old for not eating midday meal

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A six-year-old boy was beaten up by the headmaster of a school in Karkala taluk on Saturday for not consuming the midday meal given to him. Aneesh, son of Krishna Kotian and Renuka, residents of Karkala taluk allegedly suffered injuries on his back.

Aneesh is a Class 1 student of a Government Aided Higher Primary School. He was not keeping well on Saturday and had taken de-worming tablets. The parents thus thought of sending lunch from home and requested the head teacher Suresh S R to allow their son to consume food brought from home.

However, Suresh allegedly insisted that Aneesh consume the food prepared at the school. When the boy refused to have the food at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, he was summoned to the staff room by Suresh. He again put pressure on the boy to eat food prepared at the school. When the boy refused, the head teacher beat him with a stick to the extent that the boy got “severe” bruises.

Renuka, mother of Aneesh, who complained to Karkala rural police pleaded that action be taken against the head teacher.Nazeer Hussain, sub-inspector attached to the Karkala Rural Police Station told TNIE that the head teacher went absconding after the complaint was lodged by the boy’s mother on Sunday. “We have booked him under Section 324 of IPC and Section 75 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. “We are trying to trace him,” he said.