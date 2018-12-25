Temple tragedy: CM HD Kumaraswamy to meet victims’ kin today

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be meeting the next of kin of hundreds of people who are ill after eating prasadam laced with poison served at Kichugut Maramma temple at Sulvadi in the district on Tuesday. While 17 devotees have died so far, over 30 are still being treated at different hospitals in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru.

The CM, who will be arriving by helicopter at 3 pm to Bidrahalli, will be meeting the victims at a stage specially erected for the purpose at the same village. A temporary helipad has been built in view on the outskirts of the village.

Bidrahalli has been chosen as the venue of the meeting as a majority of the devotees who died in the incident that occurred on December 14 were from there. The chief minister will be leaving for Bengaluru at 5 pm after the event.