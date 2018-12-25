Tiger kills man in Nagarahole

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 28-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Nagarahole National Park on Sunday. Pugmarks of a tiger were found near the body.

According to sources, the victim, Krishna alias Madhu, a resident of the Manimule haadi tribal settlement in D B Kuppe range, had gone to collect firewood from the forest on Sunday morning. However, he failed to return even after evening. Worried, the tribals launched a search operation on Monday only to find his partially devoured body. Forest officials rushed to the spot.

After visiting the area, Anil Chikkamadu, H D Kote MLA, said measures like trenches and fences to keep wild animals away from human settlements will be taken.He also said the victim’s kin will be given compensation.