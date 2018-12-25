Woman ‘bites’ hubby

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A homemaker has been booked on the charge of biting her husband over a trivial issue under VV Puram police station limits here.In his complaint, Vishwas Arya has alleged, “Both my wife Mahima and mother Leela Kumar were quarrelling over an issue.

Following the exchange of words, Mahima contacted somebody over her cell phone, when I questioned her for sharing the family matters with outsiders. Moreover,I also tried to see her cell phone, only to be abused by my wife. In a fit of rage, she also caught hold of my hands and bit me.”Following the bite, Arya was treated at K R Hospital in the city.