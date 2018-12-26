Home States Karnataka

Bogibeel our dream project: Deve Gowda

Deve Gowda, it can be recalled, had laid the foundation stone for the bridge during his tenure as PM in 1997, and the bridge was completed two decades later.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the Bogibeel bridge was inaugurated amidst much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda took to Twitter to recall his role in the bridge. In a tweet, he thanked all three PMs who ruled the country following his tenure and called the project as “a dream project of our Government.”

Deve Gowda, it can be recalled, had laid the foundation stone for the bridge during his tenure as PM in 1997, and the bridge was completed two decades later. His tweet read: “#BogibeelBridge symbolises a well-connected India. I thank Atal Bihari Vajpayee avaru, Dr. Manmohan Singh avaru and @narendramodi avaru for their immense contribution in completing a dream project of our Government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bogibeel HD Deve Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp