Bogibeel our dream project: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bogibeel bridge was inaugurated amidst much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda took to Twitter to recall his role in the bridge. In a tweet, he thanked all three PMs who ruled the country following his tenure and called the project as “a dream project of our Government.”

Deve Gowda, it can be recalled, had laid the foundation stone for the bridge during his tenure as PM in 1997, and the bridge was completed two decades later. His tweet read: “#BogibeelBridge symbolises a well-connected India. I thank Atal Bihari Vajpayee avaru, Dr. Manmohan Singh avaru and @narendramodi avaru for their immense contribution in completing a dream project of our Government.”