HD Kumaraswamy to meet union ministers in New Delhi

Published: 26th December 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday to meet union ministers to discuss the state’s developmental issues.

According to a statement issued, the CM will meet Union Minister for Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to discuss about the state’s highways and irrigation projects.

He will meet Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu to discuss naming Belagavi and Hubballi airports. The CM will also meet Union Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal to discuss the supply of coal for power generation.

